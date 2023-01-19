Saints’ Cameron Jordan wins appeal after being accused of faking injury vs. Bucs: report

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan won his appeal with the NFL after being accused of faking an injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 13.

Jordan’s $50,000 fine was rescinded, according to ESPN.

The injury in question occurred in the fourth quarter of New Orleans’ 17-16 loss to the Bucs on “Monday Night Football.”

On a 3rd and 17 in the fourth quarter, Jordan fell to the ground after trying to sack Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady before getting back up.

After taking a few steps and looking toward the sideline, Jordan fell to a knee and pointed toward his leg. Jordan went to the injury tent before returning four plays later.

The NFL fined the organization $350,000, head coach Dennis Allen was fined $100,000 and co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen was fined $50,000, according to ESPN.

The Saints released a statement following the announcement of the fines denying the allegations and saying that Jordan had an MRI the day after the game that determined he suffered an acute sprain in his left foot.

Jordan spoke out against the accusation.

“I feel like my name’s low-key been slandered. Like I haven’t played with more or less,” Jordan said, via ESPN. “And even then, I went out, went to the tent, got taped up … went back to the playing field and finished the game.

“In terms of how I play this game and how hard I play this game, I was like ‘Yo, if this was a civil lawsuit, I’d countersue for triple the amount.’ The amount of work that I’ve put in to be a part of the league, the amount of honor I take in playing this game, yeah, that’s why I also laugh at this. … You know my track record, you know I’ll do everything I can to try to be on the field and try to be part of the team.”