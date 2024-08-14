Saints’ Dennis Allen ridiculed for asking definition of metaphor

New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen went viral across social media on Tuesday after his head-scratching exchange with a reporter during training camp.

Allen was talking to the media after practice when he made the remark.

“I’m gonna leave the metaphors to you guys.… What is a metaphor? Like, what’s the official definition of a metaphor?” he asked.

After a reporter explained the definition, it appeared to click for Allen.

“I got it.”

Allen was ridiculed on social media over the interaction.

He’s entering his third year as the Saints head coach after taking over for Sean Payton following the 2021 season. With the Saints, he’s 16-18 overall and got the team back over .500 last season.

New Orleans was set to have joint practices with the San Francisco 49ers this week. However, the teams canceled them because the 49ers were dealing with massive injuries. The Saints had been in Irvine, California, training over the summer.

Niners players Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell, Isaac Guerendo, Ricky Pearsall, Danny Gray, Jacob Cowing, Fred Warner, Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, Isaac Yiadom, Darrell Luter Jr., Jaylon Moore, Spencer Burford and Jon Feliciano are among those banged up.

The two teams are expected to play a preseason game on Sunday, but it’s unclear if that will happen.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

