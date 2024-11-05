Saints’ Derek Carr fires back at ex-NFL star’s harsh criticism: ‘It’s unfortunate’

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr fired back at criticism levied at him by former star wide receiver Michael Thomas during Sunday’s loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Thomas, who played for the Saints during his career, scrutinized Carr after wide receiver Chris Olave was injured following an overthrown pass. Thomas called Carr all types of names on his social media platform. Carr responded in the postgame press conference.

“I’ve had so many teammates over the years, and he’s like the one dude that didn’t get along with me,” Carr said, via ESPN. “And I don’t know what I did to him. I don’t know why he feels that way. I’m sorry for whatever he’s dealing with to make him feel like he’s got to do that. I don’t know. But he’s never called me during any of this. My phone number has never changed. I’ve in fact called him on different occasions. Just to try.

“And sometimes you can try as hard as you want, and it just doesn’t work out. And that’s OK, so I don’t know why he feels any type of way. I didn’t see it. I won’t see it. Because I always ignore everything, good and bad. I try to ignore everything. It’s unfortunate. Especially coming from a player like that. But I wish him the best. I hope he gets on a team and does what he wants to do and loves it.

“It’s just something I would never do to a teammate. Because it was single high, the ball went to where we talked about it going and Chris got hit in the head unfortunately. That happens in our game, and I would never do it on purpose. I didn’t throw him into a bad look. … When it comes to the football aspect of it, I really don’t have an answer for it. But when it comes to the person part of it, I just hope he gets what he’s looking for.”

Carr said that Thomas could blame him if he wanted to, but felt bad about his teammates getting injured.

Olave suffered a concussion on the play Sunday, when he was sandwiched in between two Panthers players. It was the second concussion he suffered this year and at least the third since he entered the NFL.

