Saints’ Jimmy Graham avoids charges after arrest, says he’s looking forward to Week 1

New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham avoided charges on Thursday from his arrest in Southern California last month in what the team described as a “medical episode.”

Orange County District Attorney spokesperson Kimberly Edds confirmed to Fox News Digital that no charges were being pursued at this time. TMZ Sports was the first to report that Graham was not going to face charges in the case. The case could be reviewed if additional information comes to light.

Graham declined to go into detail about what happened leading up to his arrest but was ready for the first week of the 2023 season.

“I’m feeling great, just looking forward and excited to put (the arrest and related medical matter) behind me,” Graham said Thursday after practice. “I’ll be fine in the long run. Just want to thank the organization and everybody that was with me through those couple of days.”

Graham was arrested in Newport Beach after authorities received a call about a “suspicious male.” The Saints were in Southern California for a joint practice with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Police arrested Graham on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and resisting officers but then released him into the Saints’ care.

The team said at the time Graham likely had a seizure.

“It’s kind of a personal health thing and I’m just going to keep it to myself,” Graham added. “I’m just looking forward to putting it behind me, and again, I can’t thank the organization enough for everything — all those days and all the people that were out there with me.”

Graham signed a one-year contract to re-join the Saints in the offseason.

“Being away from the game since 2021 put a lot of perspective into it,” he said. “I’m grateful for any and every opportunity I’ve gotten so far and I’m looking to capitalize on any opportunity in the future.”

The Saints open the season against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.