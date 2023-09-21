Saints’ Michael Thomas, Panthers’ Derrick Brown seen getting into heated altercation after game

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas and Carolina Panthers defensive back Derrick Brown appeared to be involved in an altercation following Monday night’s game.

The incident appeared to start in the tunnel. Thomas was yelling at someone behind him as he appeared to be going into a room to get checked out. That’s when Brown appeared holding his helmet and yelling back at Thomas.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

There was more yelling going on behind the wall. Brown was seen being held back before walking away.

APP USERS VIEW THE CLIP HERE.

Thomas wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, as the video went through the social media stratosphere.

“They tried to set me up,” he wrote in one post before adding, “They was playing good snoop dogg after I was just trying to do my dance.”

TRAVIS KELCE’S BROTHER ON NFL STAR’S TAYLOR SWIFT DATING RUMORS: ‘I THINK IT’S ALL 100% TRUE’

Saints head coach Dennis Allen talked about the incident during his media availability.

“I think what kind of happened, Mike got a little discombobulated and he went through their tunnel, he was obviously trying to make his way back to our locker room. Looked like they took offense to that,” Allen said, via Saints Wire.

“I don’t think there was anything on Mike’s part where he did anything wrong. That tunnel is right there on our sideline, he just exited that tunnel, not really being aware of that. I don’t think too much of it.”

According to New Orleans.Football, Thomas was going to a checkup room and that’s why he was in the tunnel in the first place. It’s unclear why Brown was upset or what the commotion was about.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

New Orleans won the game 20-17.