Saints spoil Cowboys’ home opener as Alvin Kamara tallies 4 touchdowns in rout

The New Orleans Saints put up 47 points last week, but some brushed it off because it was the lowly Carolina Panthers they faced at home.

But the Saints appear to be the real deal this season, as they went on the road and hung 44 points on the Dallas Cowboys for its second win of the year, 44-19.

The Cowboys moved to 1-1 after defeating the Cleveland Browns in Week 1.

Just as they did last week at home against Carolina, Derek Carr and the Saints’ offense made their chunk plays count for touchdowns, and veteran running back Alvin Kamara was the recipient of one of them in what became a four-touchdown game on the road.

Kamara’s first touchdown came on the team’s first drive of the game, a five-yard touchdown run to make it 7-0, and speedy receiver Rashid Shaheed once again found a gap in the back of the defense for a deep touchdown that went 70 yards on the ensuing drive.

But Carr wasn’t done after finding the end zone on the first two Saints drives, as he put one in Kamara’s chest on a screen play and the running back found daylight.

Kamara weaved his way through the Dallas defense and scampered into the end zone for a 57-yard catch-and-run touchdown – his second of the day.

On the next drive, the Saints made it four for four, as Kamara ran it in from 12 yards out, to make it 28-13 after the Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb got away for a 65-yard score to give his team a little life.

What truly put this game out of reach was Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throwing an interception, giving New Orleans the ball on Dallas’ 20-yard line after Paulson Adebo returned it 47 yards. Three plays later, Carr had a quarterback sneak into the end zone for the first time this season, making it a 35-13 lead.

Kamara decided to make it four touchdowns on the day on the Saints’ first drive of the second half, a 13-play, 70-yard march down the field that took 7:56 off the play clock.

The Cowboys were never able to come back in this game, to the point where Prescott was benched in the fourth quarter for his backup, Cooper Rush, to ensure no injuries came on the bad day.

Prescott finished the day 27-fo-39 for 293 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions thrown.

Meanwhile, Carr only needed to throw the ball 16 times, but his 11 completions went for 243 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

As for Kamara, he led the game with 115 rushing yards on 20 carries, while his two catches went for 65 yards. And while Shaheed led the way in the pass game for New Orleans, Chris Olave also had four catches for 81 yards.

For the Cowboys, they were held to just 68 yards on the ground on 21 carries, while Lamb had 90 yards on four catches. Jalen Tolbert also had six catches for 82 yards for Dallas.

