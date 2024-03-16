Sammy Sosa walks out of media session after he’s asked about steroids: ‘Not a question I expected’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Sammy Sosa is in Chicago for the first time since his major league career ended in 2007, and the trip isn’t off to a great start.

Sosa is in the Windy City for an autograph session at the Rosemont Convention Center this weekend and met with the media Friday.

The 55-year-old should be a Chicago Cubs legend, but his ties to performance-enhancing drugs left him a villain with the organization.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Sosa was asked, though, if a door could be open to make amends.

“I’m a mature man. I think it’s a possibility that we could do that. I’m open. I don’t have any problem with that,” he told Fox 32 in Chicago. “Like I said, I had a lot of misunderstandings in the past. I’m a real man, I feel great. So I recognize my mistake. So, hey, why not?”

When Fox 32 reporter Lou Canellis asked if that “mistake” was performance-enhancing drugs, an obvious follow-up, Sosa was somehow stunned.

“This is, um, um, not a question that I expected from you,” he replied. “This is not an interview that I’m really going to sit down and do with you with that piece right now. But, like I said, I feel great. Let’s see what happens.”

Sosa then walked away.

Sosa is largely credited with bringing baseball back to life with his own personal home run derby with Mark McGwire in 1998 as they both chased, and shattered, Roger Maris‘ record of 61 homers in a season. McGwire hit 70, and Sosa hit 66.

In 2009, two years after he retired, Sosa was accused of taking steroids and has since been left him out of the Baseball Hall of Fame. Because of a dispute with Cubs owner Tom Ricketts, he isn’t in the organization’s Hall of Fame, either.

Sosa has continued to deny he took performance-enhancing drugs, including under oath.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sosa is the only player to ever have three seasons of 60-plus home runs, and his 609 homers rank ninth all time.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.