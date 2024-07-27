Samoa boxing coach dies in Olympic village after suffering cardiac arrest

Lionel Fatu Elika, the national boxing coach of Samoa, died at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Friday after reportedly suffering cardiac arrest while at the Olympic village. He was 60 years old.

The Samoa Association of Sport and National Olympic Committee (SASNOC) released a statement confirming the news of his death.

“Lionel was one of Samoa’s top boxing coaches and a great believer in the Olympic ideal,” Samoa NOC president Pauga Talalelei Pauga said.

“Our thoughts and those of the entire Samoan sporting community are with Lionel’s family, his boxers, and friends. He will be greatly missed.”

According AFP, he suffered cardiac arrest while at the Olympic village, where he was treated by emergency services. His cause of death was listed as “natural causes.”

The International Boxing Association also issued a statement on Saturday.

“We at the International Boxing Association (IBA) extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Lionel Elika Fatupaito, the national boxing coach of Samoa, who tragically passed away during the Paris 2024,” the statement read, using a different spelling of Elika’s name.

“Lionel’s dedication and passion for the sport have left an indelible mark on the boxing community. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations. Our thoughts and prayers are with Team Samoa and all those affected by this profound loss,” the statement continued.

Boxing at the Olympics began on Saturday.

