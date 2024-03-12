Saquon Barkley barks back at Tiki Barber after ‘dead to me’ comments following Eagles deal: ‘You been a hater’

Saquon Barkley isn’t tolerating Tiki Barber’s “dead to me” comments after agreeing to join the Philadelphia Eagles on a three-year deal.

After news broke Barkley agreed to terms on a deal with the Giants’ NFC East rival worth a maximum $46.76 million, Barber didn’t hold back his thoughts on WFAN’s “Evan & Tiki.”

“He’s dead to us now. You’re dead to us,” Barber said to Barkley over the airwaves on WFAN’s “Evan and Tiki” Monday afternoon. “Good luck, you’re dead to me.”

Barber previously revealed what he wanted to see from Barkley prior to his decision, hoping he’d sign anywhere else than Philly because he felt it would tarnished everything he’s done in six seasons with the G-Men.

“The fact that Saquon would even contemplate going to play for that team in Philadelphia is insulting to his Giant history and legacy,” Barber explained.

Well, it didn’t take long for Barkley to fire back a response, and he did so while pointing at Barber’s own past.

“@TikiBarber lol yup you’re the prime example of loyalty to a team,” Barkley wrote on X. “.. I got the deal I wanted, secured more [guaranteed money] which wasn’t given to me before… so if fans are gonna hate me for that so be it! But I never turned my back on my teammates and always had theirs.

“You been a hater since I got to New York … and all the ‘Dead to me’ talk don’t smile in my face when you see me.”

The loyalty Barkley is referencing for the Giants’ all-time leading rusher likely points to the smearing he did once he retired after the 2006 season. He publicly ripped Eli Manning on national TV, saying the quarterback’s attempt to lead an offensive meeting in Week 12 was “comical” at times, as well as saying the team needed stronger leadership from him.

Also, articles were coming out mid-season that Barber was going to be retiring after the year. He also called out head coach Tom Coughlin.

The Giants would go on to win the Super Bowl the next season.

Barkley never found common ground with the Giants last offseason, when he eventually played on his franchise tag. It was reported earlier Monday that the Giants weren’t among teams offering Barkley this time around, with the Chicago Bears and Houston Texans vying with the Eagles.

While Barkley took time to rip Barber, he also was retweeting his new teammate Darius Slay’s welcoming X post, while also sharing photoshopped images of him in an Eagles uniform.

“Thank you to everyone who has shown me love and support over the past 6 years… forever grateful! Excited for the next chapter,” he tweeted.

