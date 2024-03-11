Saquon Barkley, Eagles agree to 3-year deal: reports

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Saquon Barkley is reportedly taking his talents down the New Jersey Turnpike and across the Delaware River.

The former New York Giants running back agreed to a three-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, according to multiple reports. His deal is reportedly worth $37.75 million and could be worth up to $46.76 million with incentives and $26 million guaranteed at signing.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Barkley all but confirmed the deal with a few eagle emojis on X. He cannot officially announce the deal until Wednesday, when the new league year begins. He did send a goodbye post to Giants fans.

“Thank you to everyone who has shown me love and support over the past 6 years… forever grateful! Excited for the next chapter,” he wrote.

The Giants selected Barkley with the No. 2 pick of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He quickly became one of the top-tier talents from the class as he rushed for 1,307 yards with 11 scores on his way to winning the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

BENGALS’ TEE HIGGINS REQUESTS TRADE AS NFL OFFSEASON GETS INTO FULL GEAR: REPORTS

He had another 1,000-yard rushing season in his second year despite only playing in 13 games.

Injuries began to take a toll on him over the next four seasons. He only played in two games in 2020 and returned to play in 13 games in 2021. He also only played in 14 games in 2023.

Barkley was given the franchise tag in the 2023 offseason as the Giants elected to give Daniel Jones a lucrative contract extension. He eventually signed the franchise tender despite looking for a long-team deal as well.

In 2023, he rushed for 962 yards and six touchdowns. Despite wanting to be a Giant for life, the two sides never agreed on an extension.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Now, he will get to play the Giants twice a year.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.