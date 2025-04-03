Saquon Barkley shouts out Ivanka Trump, Kushner brothers after having ‘amazing time’ at summit

Saquon Barkley already got to hang with members of the Trump family before meeting President Donald Trump later this month.

Barkley is the star running back of the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, who took home their second Lombardi Trophy in February.

The Birds were invited to the White House shortly after their 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, and they will visit April 28.

Before that, Barkley attended the J.P. Morgan Tech 100 Summit, which Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, attended with husband Jared Kushner, their son Theodore and Jared’s brother, Joshua.

“Had an amazing time at the J.P. Morgan tech 100 summit! Want to give a shoutout to Madhu for having me out. Want to also give a shoutout to everyone who made it amazing,” Barkley posted on X.

Barkley included four photos from the event in the post, one of which included him speaking on a panel with Tom Brady and another with Trump and Theodore.

Barkley also signed Theodore’s ball, “A future star!”

Earlier this year, Ivanka was paid a visit by Tua Tagovailoa and Braxton Berrios.

The Eagles’ invite to the White House was somewhat controversial. There had been online rumors the team would turn down an invitation, just as it did seven years ago.

However, Karoline Leavitt said the team “enthusiastically accepted” this year.

Head coach Nick Sirianni said earlier this week he was “really excited” for the opportunity.

“I’m really excited to go, yeah. What an honor. What an honor to be able to go to the White House. Teams that have been able to win championships have been doing that for a long time, and I’m really honored to go and really excited to go,” Sirianni said this week.

The Florida Panthers recently visited the president to celebrate their Stanley Cup victory last summer, and the Los Angeles Dodgers will be visiting Sunday after defeating the New York Yankees in the World Series in October.