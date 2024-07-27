Sarah Bacon, Kassidy Cook earn Team USA’s first medal at Paris Olympics

Americans Sarah Bacon and Kassidy Cook took home the first medal for the United States in the Paris Olympics on Saturday as they finished with a silver in the women’s synchronized 3-meter springboard event.

Bacon and Cook finished behind China’s team of Yani Chang and Yiwen Chang and ahead of Great Britain’s Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen. They had 314.64 points in the event.

Bacon and Cook missed out on the Olympics last year. But Cook competed in the 3-meter springboard competition in the 2016 Olympics and finished in 13th.

Both divers are renowned on the world stage with multiple medals. Bacon won a gold in the 2019 World Championships in the 1-meter springboard.

Chang and Chen dominated the event with 337.68 points. The two divers picked up their first Olympic medals of their careers and add more gold to their resumes. They have multiple gold medals on the world championships.

China already picked up a gold medal in shooting earlier in the day and now have two on their total.

Harper and Mew Jensen won bronze in the 2024 World Championships, finishing behind Chang and Chen and Australia’s Maddison Keeney and Anabelle Smith. The Australian team finished in fifth in the Paris Olympics behind Italy’s Elena Bertocchi and Chiara Pellacani.

