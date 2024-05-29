Scottie Scheffler claims officer became ‘over aggressive,’ hit him during PGA Championship arrest in new video

A leaked video circulating on social media appears to show Scottie Scheffler’s side of the story after the two-time major winner was arrested just outside Valhalla Golf Club in Kentucky before the second round of the PGA Championship earlier this month.

The video, which was initially posted on Facebook before being shared on X by Golf Digest’s Alex Myers, appears to show a conversation between Scheffler and an officer after he was taken into custody by the Louisville Metro Police Department.

In the clip, Scheffler explained that he did not know that the man trying to get his attention was an officer and that he was following traffic directions given to him by another police officer. He went on to admit that he “should’ve stopped” regardless, but added, “I did get a little impatient because I’m quite late for my tee time.”

But the PGA Tour star also revealed that Detective ​​Bryan Gillis, who was identified as the officer involved in the incident, got “over aggressive” during their interaction.

“As he was reaching the car, he grabbed my shoulder and hit me,” Scheffler can be heard saying.

“It seemed to be a little over aggressive because the entrance was open.”

“I was afraid he was going to start hitting me and I didn’t know who he was,” he continued. “He didn’t tell me he was a police officer, all I saw was the yellow jacket. I didn’t know what he was doing.”

The officer speaking with Scheffler, who was not identified, explained that Gillis was wearing a uniform and jacket that said “police.”

“So what happened is, you kept going, and you took him with you while he’s a pedestrian. So you took him with your car and dragged him, which is not a good thing. To make it even worse, when he asked you to get out of the car, you refused to get out of the car.”

Scheffler defended himself, again saying that he only refused to exit the car because he was unaware that the interaction he was having was with a police officer.

“If I knew he was a police officer, I would’ve been much more less afraid, but the panic kind of set in. As you can see, I’m still shaking because I was afraid – I didn’t know who he was. He didn’t say, ‘Police, get out of the car.’ He just hit me with this flashlight and yelled ‘Get out of the car.’”

The officer in the video also detailed the injuries to Gillis.

“You actually hurt him and he’s a police officer. He’s got a huge scrape on his knee. He’s getting checked by EMS, a big bruise.”

Scheffler, 27, is facing four charges, including felony assault over injuries to a Louisville police officer sustained during the encounter. The Jefferson County district attorney is expected to speak in court on Wednesday about the case.

The Louisville Metro Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

