Scottie Scheffler dazzles in second round of PGA Championship hours after arrest

Not even getting arrested fazes Scottie Scheffler.

The reigning Masters champion had quite the morning on Friday, when he was arrested and charged after he allegedly failed to follow police orders as he was about to enter Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, for the second round of the tournament.

Scheffler was detained at 6:01 a.m. ET and released just over two-and-a-half hours later, and arrived at Valhalla another half hour after that, 56 minutes before his tee time.

His warm-up was, obviously, affected, but it hardly mattered at all. In vintage Scheffler style, he birdied the first hole (he started on the back nine), en route to shooting a five-under 66.

Scheffler bogeyed 11, but answered right back with a birdie on 12. After five-straight pars, he then ripped off four birdies in his next eight holes.

He finished the round two shots back of the lead, as Collin Morikawa rattled off five straight birdies at a point to head into the clubhouse at -11; Scheffler was -4 after the first round.

It’s safe to say it’s been quite a busy two weeks for Scheffler, as he became a new dad back on May 8.

Scheffler was coming off of four victories in the last five tournaments, including his second Masters title. He was home in Dallas the last three weeks waiting for the birth of his first child.

Scheffler was booked into the Louisville Department of Corrections later Friday. He was charged with second-degree assault of a police officer (a felony), criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding signals from an officer directing traffic.

