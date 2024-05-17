Scottie Scheffler detained and handcuffed at PGA Championship after incident

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Scottie Scheffler was detained before the start of the second round of the PGA Championship after a deadly car crash near Valhalla Golf Course, where the event is taking place.

Scheffler was put in handcuffs after a “misunderstanding with traffic flow led to his attempt to drive past a police officer into Valhalla Golf Club,” ESPN’s Jeff Darlington wrote on X.

“The police officer attempted to attach himself to Scheffler’s car, and Scheffler then stopped his vehicle at the entrance to Valhalla,” Darlington added. “The police officer then began to scream at Scheffler to get out of the car. When Scheffler exited the vehicle, the officer shoved Scheffler against the car and immediately placed him in handcuffs. He is now being detained in the back of a police car.”

Representatives for Scheffler did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

ESPN’s “SportsCenter” caught Scheffler being put into a police car.

One person died after a pedestrian trying to cross the road near the course was struck by a shuttle bus, Louisville police said, via WDRB-TV. The victim, who was not identified, died at the scene.

The chaotic scenes came just as Rich Beem, Sebastian Soderberg and Kazuma Koburi were set to tee off to start the second round of the PGA Championship.

Xander Schauffele had the lead after the first round. He was 9-under par. Sahith Theegala, Tony Finau and Mark Hubbard were tied for second place at 6-under par.

Scheffler, the No.1 golfer in the world, was tied for 12th at 4-under par.

