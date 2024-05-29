Scottie Scheffler holds ‘no ill will’ toward officer who arrested him: ‘Police officers have a difficult job’

Scottie Scheffler had all charges dropped against him on Wednesday, stemming from his arrest outside Valhalla Golf Club during the PGA Championship earlier this month.

Scheffler was detained at 6:01 a.m. ET on May 17 and later charged with second-degree assault of a police officer (a felony), criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding signals from an officer directing traffic.

The two-time Masters winner said at the time it was a “misunderstanding,” and maintained that stance amid his charges being dropped.

Late last week, surveillance footage seemed to differentiate from the account given by Officer Bryan Gillis, who said he was dragged and injured in the incident. Gillis also failed to turn his body camera on, and received “corrective action” after an internal investigation revealed he did not follow proper protocols.

“Earlier today, I was informed by my attorney, Steve Romines, that all charges were formally dismissed in regard to the incident outside of Valhalla Golf Club on May 17,” Scheffler wrote on Instagram. “As I stated previously, this was an unfortunate misunderstanding. I hold no ill will toward Officer Gillis. I wish to put this incident behind me and move on, and I hope he will do the same. Police officers have a difficult job and I hold them in high regard. This was a severe miscommunication in a chaotic situation.”

The traffic jam occurred after a man was killed outside the golf club.

“I appreciate the support during the past two weeks and want to again encourage everyone to remember the real tragedy of May 17. My thoughts and prayers continue to be with John Mills and his family, and I hope to personally offer my condolences now that the case is over. May John rest in peace.”

Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell addressed the court and filed a motion to have all charges dropped.

“Based upon the totality of the evidence, my office cannot move forward in the prosecution of the charges filed against Mr. Scheffler,” O’Connell said. “Mr. Scheffler’s characterization that this was ‘a big misunderstanding’ is corroborated by the evidence.”

“The evidence we reviewed supports the conclusion that Detective ​​Bryan Gillis was concerned for public safety at the scene when he initiated contact with Mr. Scheffler. However, Mr. Scheffler’s actions and the evidence surrounding their exchange and during this misunderstanding do not satisfy the elements of any criminal offenses.”

LMPD released a statement Wednesday following the judge’s ruling to dismiss the charges. They said previously unreleased videos and documents would be released now that the investigation and case were closed.

“We respect the County Attorney’s decision, and we respect the judicial process. LMPD will remain focused on our mission to serve the city of Louisville and mitigate violent crime.”

