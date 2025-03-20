Scottie Scheffler implores media to ‘go ask’ LIV players why golf is ‘not back together’

It has been a rather long waiting game since the PGA Tour and LIV Golf announced their intention to join forces.

That shock announcement came on June 6, 2023, but by almost all accounts, no deal is imminent.

Rory McIlroy recently seemed to imply that it’s on those who defected to get a deal done, saying that “it takes two to tango.”

Reigning Masters champion Scottie Scheffler shared a similar sentiment earlier this week.

“I wish some of those guys had stayed, but at the end of the day, they made their choice. They knew the consequences of that decision, and I’m not here to change their minds. I hold no ill will toward any of those guys that left,” Scheffler said.

“They did what they wanted to do, and I can’t control their life. I’m not going to sit here and say they should have done something differently. They made their choice. If we want to figure out why the game of golf is not back together, go ask those guys. Go to wherever they are playing this week and figure out when the game is going to come back together.”

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan recently called President Donald Trump “the facilitator” in the ongoing discussions between the two sides.

Last month, the Tour credited Trump for “[getting] involved for the good of the game,” and it appears there has been movement since he got involved.

“Those talks are real. They’re substantial, and they’re being driven at the top levels of both organizations. Those talks have been significantly bolstered by President Trump’s willingness to serve as the facilitator,” Monahan said earlier this month. “President Trump is a lifelong golf fan. He believes strongly in the game’s power and potential, and he has been exceedingly generous in his time and influence to help bring a deal together. He wants to see the game reunified. We want to see the game reunified, and his involvement has made the prospect of reunification very real.”

Monahan added, “We believe there’s room to integrate important aspects of LIV Golf into the PGA Tour platform,” and he could envision “a future” in which Public Investment Fund governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan can join the Tour’s board.

Trump last month expressed optimism the two sides will get some type of deal done .

“They’re gonna have to get together,” he said. “They’ve had a lot of discussion back and forth. They both are meaning well, and a deal will ultimately happen. I think it will happen pretty quickly. It would be nice to see the best golfers play against each other.”

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

