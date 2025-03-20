Scottie Scheffler reveals Texas-inspired menu for Masters Champions Dinner

Two-time Masters winner Scottie Scheffler has the honor of selecting the menu for this year’s tournament, and on Wednesday, his menu was revealed.

The Texas resident’s roots have yet again influenced the menu for the 2025 Champions Dinner, which is hosted annually on the Tuesday before the first round begins.

While some of Scheffler’s favorites have once again been featured on the menu, this year’s dinner will also include some new options.

The dinner, formally called the “Masters Club” dinner, is a valued tradition meant to honor past winners and dates back to the first dinner hosted by Ben Hogan, who won the tournament in 1951 and celebrated his win on the eve of the 1952 tournament.

The tradition has carried on for years and is only attended by previous Green Jacket winners and the chairman of Augusta National Golf Club.

Scheffler, 28, first won the Masters in 2022 – his first major victory – and hosted a dinner the following year. The menu then featured cheeseburger sliders and firecracker shrimp, and, to no one’s surprise, steak.

For his second time around, the menu will again feature sliders and shrimp, served “Scottie-Style.” An addition to this year’s appetizers is the “Papa Scheff’s Meatball and Ravioli Bites,” a reference to the Christmas dinner he helped prepare, during which he injured himself and required surgery, delaying the start of his season.

Steak and fish are also back on the menu as the main course, but instead of a first course featuring tortilla soup, this year’s dinner will feature a Texas-style chili.

Scheffler brought back another popular item – the chocolate chip cookie skillet for dessert – but instead of the milk and cookies ice cream on top, the PGA Tour star opted for vanilla bean ice cream instead this year.

“It’s my favorite foods, haven’t quite changed too much but there’s a little bit, I would say, more kind of nostalgic stuff,” Scheffler said a news conference announcing the menu, via GolfWeek.

“It should be a fun night, fun meal, and very excited about being able to host a Champion’s Dinner again and very excited to see how it’s prepared and what the chefs at Augusta pull off this year. I’m really looking forward to it.”

This year’s tournament will begin on April 7, when all eyes will be on Rory McIlroy after he won The Players Championship for the second time on Monday. McIlroy has won four majors, including the PGA Championship twice, but has never won at Augusta National.