Scottie Scheffler shares sweet surprise with PGA Tour fans waiting over an hour to meet him

A group of PGA Tour fans who waited over an hour after the second round at the Travelers Championship got a sweet surprise when Scottie Scheffler walked out of the clubhouse.

It was Scheffler’s birthday on Friday, as the world’s No. 1 golfer turned 28 years old.

“Happy birthday, Scheff!” one fan yelled out to Scheffler in a PGA Tour video posted to social media.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Thank you,” he quickly replied.

Scheffler, who recently became a dad, was pushing his son, Bennett, in a stroller. But he was only using his right hand, as the left was occupied with a gift he wanted to give the fans after they had waited so long for him outside the grounds.

Scheffler wanted to share his birthday cake with them.

“You guys can have it,” Scheffler said after a fan asked how his cake was, as he walked over holding it in his left hand while pushing a stroller with his son, Bennett, with his right. “We’re not going to eat it. I had a piece inside. They gave me a whole cake.

“Y’all take the cake, seriously.”

The fans were in awe, as they were pulling out items for Scheffler to sign, including a Domino’s pizza box.

“Thank you so much, Scottie!” fans replied, as one took the cake to hold while Scheffler dished out signatures.

Scheffler even signed the cake box when the fan holding it asked.

“We got Scottie Scheffler to give us his birthday cake, and we got the pizza box signed,” the fans said as the video ends with their elation.

Scheffler is a man of the people, and he heads into the weekend in Cromwell, Connecticut, very much in the running for another possible win on Tour this season.

Scheffler shot 6-under yesterday at TPC River Highlands to move into a three-way tie for second place at 11-under for the tournament with Akshay Bhatia and Collin Morikawa.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Xander Schauffele, the 2024 PGA Championship victor, is 10-under in fifth place, while South Korean Tom Kim owns the outright lead with a 13-under score after an impressive 8-under on Thursday and a 5-under Friday round.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.