Scottie Scheffler suffers meltdown at BMW Championship after overshooting the green: ‘How is that possible?’

Two-time Masters winner Scottie Scheffler suffered a pretty relatable golf moment at BMW Championship on Friday.

After opening the second round with a pair of birdies, Scheffler seemed to fall off with bogeys on holes 4 and 9. But it wasn’t until he reached the start of the back nine that the reigning world No. 1 started to let his frustrations show.

On the tenth hole, a 553 yard, par 4, Scheffler drove the ball 367 yards before his next shot landed in the water.

But after taking the penalty, Scheffler appeared to entirely miss the green on his next shot, and even he was left in disbelief.

“Is that not an upslope? Seriously,” Scheffler asks his caddie. “Is that green not pitched like this?”

“How is that possible,” he continues before shouting, “How? How! How is that possible? What the f—?”

Golfers know the feeling all too well.

Scheffler shot a 72 and was 12 behind after the second round, but the frustrations of the day seemed to have carried over into the weekend. He shot a 37 out of the front nine and is +3 through the 16th hole after four bogeys on the third day of the BMW Championship.

