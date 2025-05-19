Scottie Scheffler suffers trophy mishap after winning PGA Championship

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Scottie Scheffler was pumped after securing the first PGA Championship of his career.

Scheffler threw down his hat onto the green at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, as he celebrated winning the major tournament with an 11-under par. He went over to his family and hugged his wife, son and parents as they congratulated him.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The adrenaline must have carried over to the Wanamaker Trophy celebration. Scheffler lifted the piece of hardware a little too awkwardly, and the lid of the trophy fell from the top and hit the ground.

He laughed it off, as did the rest of the fans who watched the ceremony occur.

Collin Morikawa had the same blunder when he won the PGA Championship in 2020.

RORY MCILROY EVADES MEDIA AT PGA CHAMPIONSHIP AMID GOLF CLUB CONTROVERSY

“They told me it’s heavy. They didn’t tell me the lid comes off,” the golfer said Wednesday before the tournament began, via Golf.com. “But it is way heavier than you expect. And then they tell you to lift it over your head.”

Scheffler shot a final-round 71 to secure the third major victory of his career.

He had a rough first few holes and allowed Jon Rahm to get into contention. However, he locked in while Rahm fell off the pace on the back nine.

“This back nine will be one that I remember for a long time,” Scheffler said. “It was a grind out there. I think at one point on the front I maybe had a four- or five-shot lead, and making the turn, I think I was tied for the lead.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“So to step up when I needed to the most, I’ll remember that for a while.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.