Scottie Scheffler supporters flock to PGA Championship after arrest: ‘Best guy out there right now’

Scottie Scheffler ended a chaotic Friday three strokes back of the lead after the second round of the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Course in Kentucky.

He powered through the second round despite bhaving been arrested in the early hours to shoot a 66.

He was placed in handcuffs and booked into a Louisville jail and charged with second-degree assault of a police officer (a felony), criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding signals from an officer directing traffic.

When he got back to the course, he was met with more than just applause. Fans came to the course wearing T-shirts with his mug shot on them with messages of “Free Scottie.” Fans in the gallery screamed, “Scottie doesn’t know!” in support of the World No. 1 golfer.

“He’s the best guy out there right now, both as a player and a person,” John Glenwood, of Louisville, told The Associated Press. “We’re here to support him.”

Scheffler had six birdies and a bogey in his round and climbed back within striking distance of Xander Schauffele, who is 12-under par.

“As far as best rounds of my career, I would say it was pretty good,” Scheffler said after the round. “I definitely never imagined ever going to jail, and I definitely never imagined going to jail the morning before one of my tee times.”

The rest of the second round was suspended until Saturday morning due to darkness. The third round was set to start at 9 a.m. ET but a fog delay pushed everything backward.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

