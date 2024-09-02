Scottie Scheffler wins TOUR Championship, capping off record-breaking 2024 season

Scottie Scheffler is a FedEx Cup Champion.

After dominating the field all year long, the 28-year-old etched his name into the history books on Sunday afternoon by winning the TOUR Championship at East Lake in Atlanta.

Entering the tournament, since he led all golfers in FedEx Cup points, Scheffler began the tournament at -10 and ahead by two strokes, and it was plenty of room for a head start.

Taking out starting strokes, Scheffler’s -20 was actually the third-lowest score to par on the weekend: Collin Morikawa was -22, while Sahith Theegala was -21.

Scheffler had won the most prize money in each of the last two seasons, so big things were expected this year. But, even Scheffler would probably tell you this was beyond his imagination.

He kicked off his season with four top-10s in his first five tournaments, but then, he kicked into extra gear.

His next five tournaments: win, win, T2, win, win. Those victories included the Arnold Palmer Invitational, The PLAYERS, the RBC Heritage, and, of course, the Masters.

His season took a wild turn in May, though, when he was arrested while headed to his second round of the PGA Championship at Valhalla. He spent time in a jail cell before casually shooting a 66 later in the day – he ultimately finished T8 in the tournament.

Scheffler then won both the Memorial and Travelers in June, and then won Olympic gold in Paris last month.

Including the Olympics, Scheffler finished with eight wins, two runner-ups, 17 top-10s, and zero missed cuts in 20 events. His seven victories in PGA events are the most since 2007.

With a $25 million payday from Sunday’s victory, Scheffler’s prize money this season is a whopping $54,228,357 – it’s, by far, the most ever won in one season.

For context, if 2024 Scottie Scheffler were its own player, it’d be the 14th-largest career earnings ever. This year alone, Scheffler won more money than guys like Rickie Fowler, Ernie Els, Davis Love III, Keegan Bradley, and Steve Stricker have won in their entire careers.

With the win, Scheffler has now moved into second place all-time in PGA’s career money leaderboard, surpassing Phil Mickelson.

Scheffler will turn his attention to the United States again, as he is set to represent Team USA against Team International in the Presidents Cup next month in Montreal.

