Scottie Scheffler’s arraignment date for arrest at PGA Championship delayed

Scottie Scheffler’s arraignment following his arrest prior to the second round of the PGA Championship has been pushed from Tuesday to June 3.

Steve Romines, Scheffler’s attorney, told ESPN that his client will be pleading not guilty to the multiple charges that stemmed from what the golfer called a “big misunderstanding” while trying to enter Valhalla Golf Club prior to his round.

A conflict in Romines’ schedule is the reason behind the delay, though Scheffler was never attending the arraignment in Louisville to begin with.

It was quite the chaotic week at the season’s second major, as Scheffler was arrested outside Valhalla early Friday morning for not following police orders. A 69-year-old man, John Mills, was pronounced dead at the scene of police activity after being struck by a shuttle bus. Mills was working as a vendor at Valhalla for the tournament.

Scheffler was trying to get into the golf course when the incident occurred, and Detective Bryan Gillis allegedly tried to stop him from proceeding. The officer says Scheffler accelerated his SUV, and he attached himself to it, which led to him being dragged and causing injuries.

Scheffler was immediately asked to exit his vehicle and put in handcuffs. He was then taken to the police station and booked. Wearing an orange jumpsuit, Scheffler was charged with second-degree assault of a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding signals from an officer directing traffic.

Scheffler ended up making it back in time for his second round. He finished tied-eighth at 13-under, as Xander Schauffele’s birdie on the 18th hole Sunday gave him his first career major victory.

Speaking after his tournament was finished, Scheffler said he was “fairly tired,” though he was “proud of how he fought” during the week. He previously said it was an obvious first for him that he was stretching in jail, going through his normal routine ahead of the second round.

Now, the arraignment may not come based on a report from No Laying Up, which stated Sunday that a source “familiar with” the Jefferson County Prosecutors Office’s thinking said they were planning to drop charges “as of now.” That could always change, but it may come to fruition.

A Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman also told ESPN that Gillis failed to activate his bodycam video during the incident involving Scheffler.

Scheffler is scheduled to participate in the Charles Schwab Challenge this week at Colonial Golf Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

