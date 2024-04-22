Scottie Scheffler’s torrid run continues, winning RBC Heritage one week after Masters victory

Scottie Scheffler’s scorching hot run on the PGA Tour continued this past weekend, where he won the RBC Heritage, fresh off acquiring a second career green jacket at the Masters.

The amount of pressure and emotions that comes with a Masters victory — Scheffler won by four strokes at Augusta National — can drain a player, especially one who was worried the entire week about his eight-plus-month pregnant wife back home in Dallas.

But, after returning home and checking in on his wife, Scheffler went to Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, where he dominated the competition yet again, this time at Harbour Town Golf Links.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Scheffler won with a 19-under for the tournament, defeating second-place finisher Sahith Theegala by three strokes.

This marks the fourth win in Scheffler’s last five events, dating back to the Arnold Palmer Invitational on March 10. He followed up with a win at The Players Championship the week after, and was tied-second at the Texas Children’s Houston Open prior to his Masters victory.

Scheffler’s 2024 season is unprecedented at the moment, with nine top 10 finishes in 10 events and $18,693,235 already made over that span.

RORY MCILROY VOWS COMMITMENT TO PGA TOUR AMID LIV GOLF SPECULATION: ‘MY FUTURE IS HERE’

“I didn’t show up here just to have some sort of ceremony and have people tell me congratulations. I came here with a purpose,” Scheffler said after his final-round 68, which iced his victory at Harbour Town.

Scheffler did admit, though, that this victory was tough coming off Masters week.

“Coming off the high last week to going into here, not really with a ton of energy, not really with a ton of prep work,” Scheffler said. “I think it’s underrated how difficult it is to do the stuff that Tiger was doing, and win like every single week. It takes a lot out of you emotionally and physically, especially major championships.”

Scheffler wasn’t able to get to Harbour Town too early like the rest of the field, which was filled with PGA Tour stars. He only got nine practice-round holes in before coming out and shooting an opening round 69 to begin the tournament 2-under. He made a move on Friday with a 6-under performance, and took over on Saturday when he shot 8-under to enter the final round as the leader once more.

Tiger Woods is someone Scheffler has been compared to considering we haven’t seen dominance in the sport like this since the former’s prime. Woods was the last person to put together four wins and a runner-up at the end of the 2007 season. He, then, started the 2008 campaign with three wins in his first three events.

But the rest of the PGA Tour can rejoice in knowing there will be a different winner the next few weeks, as Scheffler will be at home awaiting the birth of his first child with his wife, Meredith.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Scheffler isn’t expected to be back on the course until the season’s next major, the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Course on May 16-19.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.