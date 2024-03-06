Seahawks cut Jamal Adams less than 3 years after making him highest-paid safety in NFL history

The Seattle Seahawks‘ trade to acquire Jamal Adams didn’t work out like they had hoped.

After a drama-filled stint with the New York Jets, one of the best young stars in the game was surprisingly traded.

The Jets acquired two first-round picks from the Seahawks for a player who did not want to be with the team and was vocal about his displeasure.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Adams played just 34 of a possible 67 games with Seattle, and now he is a free agent.

The Seahawks reportedly released Adams Tuesday, ending his four-year tenure with them.

Seattle inked Adams to a four-year deal worth north of $70 million in 2021, making him the highest-paid safety in NFL history at the time. But with two years left on that deal, Adams is worth a $20.8 million cap hit.

The Seahawks had to be ecstatic with the trade in Adams’ first season with them. Despite playing only a dozen games, Adams was a second-team All-Pro and a Pro Bowler for the third straight season. Best known for his blitzing ability rather than his skills in coverage, that 2020 season was also the last time he had a sack.

JUDGE DISMISSES DOMESTIC BATTERY CHARGES AGAINST COLTS TIGHT END DREW OGLETREE

In the last three seasons, he’s played just 22 games.

He was also fined $50,000 last season for a tiff with a neurotrauma consultant who examined him for a concussion.

Later in the season, he was criticized for zooming in on a photo of a Jets reporter’s wife, captioning it “Yikes.” The reporter used that same caption when Adams allowed a touchdown to the Dallas Cowboys.

The Jets used one of the picks it received for Adams to trade up in 2021 to take offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker. In 2022, they used Seattle’s first-rounder (10th overall) to take Garrett Wilson, who became that season’s Offensive Rookie of the Year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Seahawks missed the playoffs last season and have not won a playoff game since the 2019 season.

Seattle also cut Quandre Diggs and Will Dissly.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.