Seahawks’ Geno Smith has simple message for Russell Wilson after Broncos QB is benched

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith showed support for Russell Wilson after the Denver Broncos decided to bench the quarterback for the final two weeks of the 2023 season.

Smith backed up Wilson before the Broncos acquired Wilson in a trade with Seattle prior to the start of the 2022 season. He then won the job in a competition with Drew Lock, who was among the players sent to the Seahawks in return for Wilson.

But after Wilson’s benching was revealed, Smith sent out a post on X.

“FREE 3.”

Smith joined the Seahawks following stints with the New York Giants and the Los Angeles Chargers. He joined the team in 2019 and only appeared in five games before Wilson was traded.

But the veteran quarterback learned everything he could from Wilson and head coach Pete Carroll and won the Comeback Player of the Year last season and was nominated to his first Pro Bowl.

As for Wilson, his time with the Broncos appears to be coming to an end. NFL Network reported that one of the reasons why Denver benched Wilson was because of the possibility of injury. Wilson reportedly has a $37 million injury guarantee for 2025 that becomes fully guaranteed this coming March.

Wilson is due $39 million in 2024.

Jarrett Stidham will start for Wilson in the final two games.

“I can tell you [that] we’re desperately trying to win,” Broncos head coach Sean Payton said. “Sure, in our game today there are economics and all those other things, but the No. 1 push behind this – and it’s a decision I’m making – is to get a spark offensively.”

