Seahawks’ Geno Smith: Team shouldn’t be ‘getting hyped up’ about playoff berth

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith went from veteran backup to NFL star during the 2022 season but made clear the end goal for him and the team was not just making the postseason.

Smith said in his media availability with reporters on Wednesday he did not think the team should be overtly ecstatic about getting one more week to play. The end goal is holding up the Lombardi Trophy.

“I don’t think we should be getting hyped up right now or acting like this is our end goal because we have another goal in mind,” Smith said. “Obviously it starts just one game at a time, one play, one practice at a time, staying focused on staying in the moment. But we know that we can’t just say, ‘Oh, we’re happy to be in the playoffs.’ There’s more to it. We’ve got to stay focused on that.”

Smith had a career year in 2022.

He threw for 4,292 yards and 30 touchdown passes. He started all of Seattle’s 17 games and led them to a 9-8 record in what was expected to be a down year after the team traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. However, Smith managed to turn the expectations around and blossomed into an MVP candidate.

Seattle went from 7-10 in 2021 and 9-8 in 2022, making the postseason for the fourth time in five years and ninth time out of the last 11 seasons.

“I’ve always had that thought process that if I did get an opportunity that this is where we should be,” Smith added. “And like I said, it’s not about me. It’s about the team and everyone else around me, and how we are collectively coming together and how we collectively have gotten to the playoffs.”

Smith now has the San Francisco 49ers to contend with. The 49ers won the NFC West but in their last matchup the Seahawks only lost by eight. He was 31-of-44 with 238 passing yards, a touchdown and three interceptions.

The two teams play Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.