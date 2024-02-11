Seahawks plan to hire former Washington assistant coach days after he committed to Alabama: reports

Ryan Grubb spent the past couple of seasons helping construct the Washington Huskies’ prolific offense. The star assistant coach then appeared to finalize a deal to join his former head coach Kalen DeBoer at Alabama.

Less than three days ago, Grubb even reportedly informed Alabama boosters of his intentions to guide the Crimson Tide offense beginning in 2024.

But in a surprising turn of events this week, Grubb decided to return to the state of Washington and take the offensive coordinator job with the Seattle Seahawks, NFL Network reported.

The Seahawks recently launched a search for their next offensive coordinator after Sahne Waldron departed to accept the same role with the Chicago Bears. Grubb will now likely work under first-year Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald.

Macdonald spent the past two seasons as the Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator. He is now the youngest head coach in the NFL. Before Grubb joined the Washington football staff, he spent five seasons with Fresno State in a variety of assistant coaching roles.

Grubb’s pending arrival in Seattle would mark his first NFL coaching job. He notably coached quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who transferred to Washington in 2022.

Penix Jr. is projected to attract attention from multiple NFL teams with high selections in this year’s draft. Veteran quarterback Geno Smith is under contract with the Seahawks in 2024. Smith had an uneven 2023 campaign, which could motivate Seattle to draft a younger quarterback to build the team around for the future.

