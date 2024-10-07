Seahawks’ Rayshawn Jenkins returns fumble over 100 yards for TD vs Giants

Seattle Seahawks defensive back Rayshawn Jenkins made an incredible play in the first quarter against the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon.

The Giants were driving down the field on their first possession of the game. Daniel Jones and the offense had the ball for 10 minutes and got as far as the 1-yard line.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

On 4th-and-goal, Eric Gray tried to jump into the end zone but got stopped, and as he tried to gain the extra yard, he lost the ball in the end zone.

Jenkins scooped it up and returned it more than 100 yards for a Seattle touchdown. It was the first fumble recovery touchdown of his career and the second touchdown of any kind in his career. He returned an interception for a touchdown while with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2022.

Jenkins is in his first season with Seattle. He spent time with the Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers.

JAGUARS TAKE DOWN COLTS TO SNAG 1ST WIN OF 2024 SEASON

Seattle came into the game with a 3-1 record, only losing to the Detroit Lions on Monday night in Week 4. The defense was eighth in yards allowed and 13th in points allowed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Giants are looking to bounce back after a string of close losses this year. New York is 1-4 thanks to a win over the Cleveland Browns. The team lost to the Washington Commanders by three points and the Dallas Cowboys by five points.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.