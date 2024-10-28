Seahawks teammates get into skirmish on sideline during loss to Bills

Seattle Seahawks players lost their patience with each other in the midst of a beatdown from the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Seattle defensive lineman Jarran Reed and linebacker Derick Hall were seen butting heads and nearly came to blows in the second quarter as the Bills led 14-3. Reed appeared to call out Hall after the defensive lineman was flagged for a roughing the passer penalty on Josh Allen, leading to a touchdown on the drive.

Seahawks defensive lineman Leonard Williams stepped in between the players on the sideline and cooler heads eventually prevailed. The broadcast showed Reed and Hall talking calmly on the sideline.

Seattle lost the game, 31-10.

Hall said there was no “bad blood” between the two after the game.

“He loves the game,” he said of Reed, via Pro Football Talk. “I love the game. In that moment things got heated. He’s a leader, and he’s the leader of our group. When stuff hits the fan, you have to lean on all the guys, and maybe we both could have done some things a bit better.”

Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins also spoke about the incident. He tried to break it up at one point.

“For them to be fighting each other on the field, ‘Bro, look. Y’all are a team. Tone it down and come on. Next play,’” Dawkins said, via The Athletic. “But they were about to fight each other.”

