Sen. Tuberville: ‘I don’t think there’s any way’ to stop college fans from storming courts, fields

Court-storming has been one of the hottest topics in sports after Duke star Kyle Filipowski injured his knee in a collision with a fan.

It has escaped the professional sports world within the last few decades, but the art remains in college sports, making for some all-time moments.

However, there have already been two high-profile incidents this year – one involving Filipowski, and another with Caitlin Clark.

Filipowski’s injury has led to a strong outcry that court-storming needs to be banned – but a prominent former coach says it’s not that easy.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., experienced plenty of intense atmospheres during his coaching days at Ole Miss, Auburn, Texas Tech and Cincinnati before going into politics.

Tuberville coached 258 games with tens of thousands of crazed fans, and in his mind, those fans outweigh any potential banning.

“I don’t think there’s any way that you can really stop it, because you get hyper, young people that are really involved in something that we want them involved in,” Tuberville told Charly Arnolt on “OutKick The Morning.” “If they can’t play a sport in college, we want them involved with our sports teams…

“It’s all about safety first. I don’t know the answer to this, I don’t know if you can put enough security out there to keep young people off the field when they’re really excited. Especially in a football game. You got 80, 90, 100,00 people in the stands. You’re not keeping people from running on the field. But it needs to be talked about, needs to be discussed, make sure they educate young people on what to do and how to do it, and if they’re gonna do it, they need to use all the precaution they can.”

Tuberville also made mention that limiting some incidents is possible – he noted goalposts became collapsible after they were torn down on occasion.

Duke head coach Jon Scheyer said Filipowski’s status for Wednesday against Louisville was up in the air, as the big man was “not himself,” but he wound up taking the floor.

The loss moved Duke down from No. 8 to 10 in the country – they are 21-6 overall and 12-4 in the ACC, behind only their arch-nemesis in UNC.

