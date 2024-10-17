Senate hopeful Sam Brown, Tulsi Gabbard show support for Nevada women’s volleyball team amid SJSU trans drama

Nevada GOP Senate candidate Sam Brown and former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard showed their support for the Nevada Wolf Pack women’s volleyball team on Wednesday night.

Some players on the team expressed their desire to sit out an upcoming match against the San Jose State Spartans over the program’s transgender player. The players’ decision to speak out drew support from Brown and Gabbard, as well as Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo earlier in the day.

Brown and Gabbard took photos with the team after the Wolf Pack defeated Utah State 3-2 in a Mountain West Conference matchup. Nevada is now 11-8 on the season.

“They didn’t just win a game though. They are winning on the issue of protecting women’s sports. I’m so proud of them right now. This is a matter of safety, fairness and privacy,” Brown, a Republican, said in a video posted to his X account. “These women are leading, not only for themselves, but for future women’s sports.

“So, just know, I stand with them. America, I’m calling on you to stand with. Let’s make sure that this is the fight that we’re in ‘til the end.”

Some Nevada players are refusing to go up against Blaire Fleming and the Spartans. Fleming was seen last week spiking the ball into opponents, drawing outrage.

Nevada players initially said in a statement to OutKick on Monday they planned on forfeiting their match against the Spartans to “stand in solidarity” with Southern Utah, Boise State, Wyoming and Utah State, who have all pulled out of their matches against the Spartans.

“We demand that our right to safety and fair competition on the court be upheld,” the statement continued. “We refuse to participate in any match that advances injustice against female athletes.”

However, the school said in a statement on Monday night the team would not forfeit the match.

SJSU WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL PLAYER PRAISES NEVADA TEAM FOR RAISING CONCERNS ABOUT PLAYING VS TRANS OPPONENT

“The players’ decision and statement were made independently, and without consultation with the University or the athletic department. The players’ decision also does not represent the position of the University,” the statement read.

“The University and its athletic programs are governed by the Nevada Constitution and Nevada law, which strictly protect equality of rights under the law, and that equality of rights shall not be denied or abridged by this state or any of its subdivisions on account of race, color, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, disability, ancestry or national origin. The University is also governed by federal law as well as the rules and regulations of the NCAA and the Mountain West Conference, which include providing competition in an inclusive and supportive environment.

“The University intends to move forward with the match as scheduled, and the players may choose not to participate in the match on the day of the contest. No players will be subject to any team disciplinary action for their decision not to participate in the match.”

Several schools opted to forfeit matches against San Jose State instead of playing against the Spartans.

