Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian announce birth of second child

Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian announced Tuesday that the tennis legend gave birth to her second daughter, named Adira River Ohanian.

Williams made the announcement on Instagram, nearly one year to the day of her last tennis match before stepping off the court and into retirement. Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Viola Davis, Naomi Osaka and Ciara were among those who congratulated Williams and her family on the new addition.

“I’m grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama. Feeling grateful. @serenawilliams you’ve now given me another incomparable gift — you’re the GMOAT. Thanks to all the amazing medical staff who took care of my wife & our daughter,” Ohanian wrote on X, the company formerly known as Twitter.

“I’ll never forget the moment I introduced @olympiaohanian to her baby sister.”

It was just late last month when Williams and Ohanian revealed the gender of their second child.

Williams announced at the Met Gala in May that she was pregnant with her second child.

“Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

She revealed last year in an essay in Vogue magazine that growing her family was one of the main reasons why she walked away from the sport as a 23-time Grand Slam champion.

“Believe me, I never wanted to have to choose between tennis and a family,” she wrote. “I don’t think it’s fair. If I were a guy I wouldn’t be writing this because I’d be out there playing and winning while my wife was doing the physical labor of expanding our family.”

Williams and Ohanian married in November 2017.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.