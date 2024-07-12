Serena Williams delivers unfiltered Caitlin Clark joke during ESPYs monologue

Nothing was off limits for tennis legend Serena Williams as she hosted the ESPYs in Los Angeles on Thursday night.

During her opening monologue, Williams recognized Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark for the three nominations she received, including best women’s athlete of the year.

Despite first praising the WNBA’s first overall pick, Williams made a joke about the debate surrounding Clark’s unprecedented popularity in the league.

“Caitlin Clark has had an amazing year and is nominated for three awards. Caitlin, you are the Larry Bird in that you are an amazing player, you have ties to Indiana, and White people are really crazy about you.”

However, Williams’ remark in jest follows her recent advice to Clark, when she suggested that the root of the controversy surrounding her pro debut stems from jealousy.

“I just love that she tried to stay grounded and that she doesn’t … look at her social [media],” Williams told The Associated Press last month on the red carpet for the premier of her new docuseries.

“I get it. I don’t either. And I think it’s so important to continue doing what she’s doing. And no matter what other people do, if people are negative then it’s because they can’t do what you do, basically. Hopefully she’ll continue to do what she’s doing.”

Clark has done just that.

Over the weekend, the former Iowa star dropped 19 points, handed out 13 assists and grabbed 12 rebounds to become the first rookie in WNBA history to record a triple-double. She also received the most votes for the WNBA All-Star Game, and this week, she became the first WNBA player to get at least 25 points, 10 assists, five rebounds, five steals and five 3-pointers in a single game.

Despite losing the best women’s athlete of the year award to Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson, Clark won two awards for record-breaking performance in becoming the NCAA’s all-time career scoring leader, and as best college athlete, for her Iowa basketball career.

“I’m a little bit busy in Indianapolis,” Clark said via videotape. “It was a special year in women’s athletics.”

Fox News’ Chantz Martin and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

