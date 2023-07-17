Serena Williams shares hilarious quip from her daughter after ‘nice lady’ comments on tennis legend’s hair

Retired tennis superstar Serena Williams shared on social media a hilarious reaction she had with another woman and her daughter.

Williams tweeted Sunday that a woman came up to her and told her she loved her hair. Williams wrote that she thanked the person when her daughter, Olympia, chimed in with the ultimate zinger.

“It’s a WIG!!!” her daughter said, according to Williams.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion appeared to be spending time with her family as the Wimbledon Championships were coming to an end. The Gentlemen’s final saw Carlos Alcaraz defeat Novak Djokovic in five sets while the Ladies’ final saw Marketa Vondrousova top Ons Jabeur in straight sets.

Williams was a seven-time Wimbledon champion during her career. She last won in 2016 in straight sets over Angelique Kerber.

Last August, she announced her decision to retire from the sport following the 2022 U.S. Open.

“There is no happiness in this topic for me,” she wrote for Vogue magazine. “I know it’s not the usual thing to say, but I feel a great deal of pain. It’s the hardest thing that I could ever imagine. I hate it. I hate that I have to be at this crossroads. I keep saying to myself, I wish it could be easy for me, but it’s not. I’m torn: I don’t want it to be over, but at the same time I’m ready for what’s next.”

However, on Friday, she put out an interesting tweet.

“I was at a book store the other day and someone came up to me and said I retired too early…” she wrote.

Williams has teased a comeback before, but it is unclear if a year away from the sport will give one of the greatest female tennis players the itch to make a return.