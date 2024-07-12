Serena Williams throws shade at Harrison Butker while celebrating women’s sports at ESPYs: ‘We don’t need you’

Just as the media storm on Harrison Butker cooled off, the ESPYs made it rain all over again.

The Kansas City Chiefs kicker drew controversy when he gave a commencement speech at Benedictine College that included encouraging female graduates to embrace being a “homemaker.” The note received tons of backlash, as it almost became a rallying cry that women should pursue professional opportunities and shouldn’t be afraid of doing so.

At the 2024 ESPYs on Thursday night, tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams, and actress Quinta Brunson, were on stage in celebration of women’s sports, which have risen drastically in popularity.

“You can enjoy women’s sports, just like any other sport, because they are sports,” Venus quipped on the stage.

But, while Venus was speaking, her younger sister seemed like she couldn’t hold back laughter.

“Except for you, Harrison Butker, we don’t need you,” Serena said, with the kicker in attendance.

Added Brunson, “At all. Like, ever.”

The jab got a pleasant reaction from the crowd.

He also criticized the LGBTQ community and President Biden for his stance on abortion, while adding, “Things like abortion, IVF, surrogacy, euthanasia, as well as a growing support for the degenerate cultural values and media all stem from pervasiveness of disorder.”

Butker remained unapologetic for his speech when he made another public appearance a couple of weeks later, saying it was “not people, but Jesus Christ who I’m trying to please.”

“If it wasn’t clear that the timeless Catholic values are hated by many, it is now,” Butker added, noting he had become a “more polarizing” figure due to his loud beliefs.

Butker’s jersey sales have since skyrocketed on NFL Shop, while many in the media remain split about the speech.

He played in his third Super Bowl this year with Kansas City, helping the Chiefs win back-to-back titles in February.

