Shane Lowry ties records for lowest round, score to par in a major at PGA Championship

Shane Lowry was eight shots back of the lead when he teed off over an hour and a half before the final group of the third round of the PGA Championship. When he entered the clubhouse, he was just one stroke back.

That’s because the Irishman shot a 9-under 62 on Saturday at Valhalla, tying the records for the lowest round and lowest score to par in a major.

Xander Schauffele did the same on Thursday, tying the record of 62 that he already had a share of. It also was tied for the lowest score to par.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Lowry had a shot at history, reaching the par-5 18th in three and leaving himself about 10 feet for an unprecedented 61 in a major.

But his putt never broke right, and he tapped in for par to tie Schauffele (Thursday and the 2023 U.S. Open), Rickie Fowler (2023 U.S. Open) and Branden Grace (2017 Open Championship).

The putt was to also tie Schauffele for the tournament lead at 14-under, but Lowry has more than put himself in position to win his second major. At the time of publishing, he was tied for second with 2020 PGA Champion Collin Morikawa.

He was in disbelief when it didn’t drop, but he seemed happy when he realized a tie wasn’t too bad.

TIGER WOODS WILL MISS CUT AT PGA CHAMPIONSHIP AFTER 2 TRIPLE BOGEYS IN 3-HOLE SPAN

Lowry parred the first hole, then birdied his next four before alternating between par and birdie from holes six through nine, entering the turn with a 29.

He birdied 13, 14, and 17 en route to the bogey-free round. In all, he knocked down over 161 feet in putts, including back-to-back birdies of 37 feet, four inches and 32 feet, six inches at 13 and 14.

Lowry’s best finish at the PGA Championship is tying for fourth in 2021, when Phil Mickelson won at Kiawah Island to become the oldest major winner ever. Lowry also tied his lowest round, which he shot at Liberty National in Jersey City at the 2021 Northern Trust.

His lone major victory came at the 2019 Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

With a win Sunday, he’d become the 21st multi-time winner of the PGA Championship and the first since Justin Thomas in 2022.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.