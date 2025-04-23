Shannon Sharpe offered $10 million settlement to accuser, will countersue over ‘vicious’ claims, lawyer says

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe previously offered a settlement of around $10 million to the woman that filed a lawsuit against the former NFL tight end accusing him of sexual assault and battery, among other allegations, Sharpe’s attorney revealed in a press conference with the media on Tuesday.

Lanny J. Davis, Sharpe’s attorney in the civil case filed over the weekend, revealed that Sharpe made an offer to settle with the plaintiff in the case in “the last month or so” before the three-time Super Bowl champion was blindsided by the civil complaint filed on Sunday.

The lawsuit, filed in a Nevada state court, sought $50 million in damages.

Sharpe was accused of assault, sexual assault, battery and sexual battery. He was also accused of engaging “in the intentional infliction of emotional distress.”

Davis responded to the lawsuit in a lengthy statement that the former tight end shared to his social media account on Monday. In the message, Davis shared sexually explicit messages that he said the plaintiff sent to Sharpe. He also called the lawsuit “a blatant and cynical attempt to shake down Mr. Sharpe for millions of dollars.”

Sharpe echoed that sentiment in his first public remarks regarding the lawsuit. He released a video on X prior to Davis’ press conference on Tuesday, calling the legal action against a “shakedown.”

Sharpe also claimed that the plaintiff’s attorney, Tony Buzbee, plans to release an edited sex tape to support the plaintiff’s accusations.

“This is a shakedown. I’m going to be open, transparent, and defend myself because this isn’t right. This is all being orchestrated by Tony Buzbee,” Shape said. “Tony Buzbee targets Black men, and I believe he is going to release a 30-second clip of a sex tape that tries to make me look guilty and play into every stereotype you could possibly imagine.”

In response to Davis’ and Sharpe’s comments on Tuesday, Buzbee released a statement confirming the settlement offer and denying accusations that the video the plaintiff has was altered in any way, calling the claim “demonstrably false, but also desperate.”

“An incredibly damning video does indeed exist. The contents of that video speak volumes about Mr. Sharpe and his behavior. That video, which will be played to the jury, is extremely problematic for Mr. Sharpe. Sharpe’s team, as I anticipated, disclosed the existence of this video in an effort to try and get ahead of it that effort will fall flat,” Buzbee’s statement read in part.

Buzbee also stated that the texts Davis released just a day earlier predate the alleged dates of the assault and that ultimately the plaintiff refused the $10 million settlement offer.

Buzbee, who won settlements in favor of the women who accused NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson of assault, also addressed the comments made about him.

“Sharpe’s team is now trying to discredit and dox her. Sharpe and his team are now, as anticipated, also attacking me. We are not going to be deterred by these tactics,” he wrote in an Instagram caption.

Davis concluded Tuesday’s press conference confirming that a counterclaim will be filed, accusing the plaintiff of making “wilful and viscous accusations.”