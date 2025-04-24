Shannon Sharpe temporarily stepping away from ESPN amid sexual misconduct allegations

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shannon Sharpe is temporarily stepping away from ESPN after being accused of sexual assault and battery in a $50 million lawsuit filed on Sunday.

Sharpe, who has denied all allegations against him, released a statement on Thursday.

“My statement is found here and this is the truth. The relationship in question was 100% consensual. At this juncture I am electing to step aside temporarily from my ESPN duties,” Sharpe wrote in a statement.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I will be devoting this time to my family, and responding and dealing with these false and disruptive allegations set against me. I plan to return to ESPN at the start of the NFL preseason.

“I sincerely appreciate the overwhelming and ongoing support I have received from my family, fans, friends and colleagues.”

This is a developing story. More to come.

