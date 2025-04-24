Shannon Sharpe temporarily stepping away from ESPN amid sexual misconduct allegations
Shannon Sharpe is temporarily stepping away from ESPN after being accused of sexual assault and battery in a $50 million lawsuit filed on Sunday.
Sharpe, who has denied all allegations against him, released a statement on Thursday.
“My statement is found here and this is the truth. The relationship in question was 100% consensual. At this juncture I am electing to step aside temporarily from my ESPN duties,” Sharpe wrote in a statement.
“I will be devoting this time to my family, and responding and dealing with these false and disruptive allegations set against me. I plan to return to ESPN at the start of the NFL preseason.
“I sincerely appreciate the overwhelming and ongoing support I have received from my family, fans, friends and colleagues.”
This is a developing story. More to come.