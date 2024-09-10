Shaq calls Caitlin Clark the ‘real deal,’ compares her shooting range to NBA star

Caitlin Clark has made a believer out of everyone in her first WNBA season with the Indiana Fever – even the fiercest Angel Reese supporters have been turned into believers.

Shaquille O’Neal, who has a great relationship with Reese, had high praise for Clark. The Basketball Hall of Famer called Clark the “real deal” in an interview with USA Today after watching the Fever top the Chicago Sky late last month.

“When I see stuff on TV I’m like, OK, I’d like to see it in person. Well, I saw it in person,” the Los Angeles Lakers legend said. “She can play … from a basketball standpoint, she makes all the right plays, gets everybody involved, and she has that Steph Curry range.”

Clark and Reese will be tied together for the remainder of their careers, going back to the 2022-23 national championship between Iowa and LSU. The two met again earlier in the women’s basketball tournament and then again a handful of times this season. Each matchup drew similar ratings.

O’Neal told the outlet those two players will be tied together.

“What makes it good for the game is it’ll be those two forever,” he said. “You can make little games of it. In college, Angel’s up one (national championship win). Now you can say, OK Caitlin’s in the playoffs, is Angel going to make the playoffs? Little games that you can play that keep their names going. I’m happy for both of them, I’m happy for women’s sports.”

Clark is the leading candidate for WNBA Rookie of the Year. She is averaging 19.2 points, 8.5 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game. Reese was averaging a double-double, 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds for the Sky.

However, Reese’s season was over early due to an injury.

The Fever are in the playoffs for the first time in several years. Fans will be eager to see if they can make a little run.

