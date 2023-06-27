Shaq gets candid about past relationships: ‘I had two perfect women and I messed it up’

Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal got candid in a recent interview about letting two important women in his life slip away, as he teaches his sons about relationships.

The former Los Angeles Lakers star, who has opened up in the past about his former flames, talked to R&B star Monica on her Apple Music Hits show, “Mo Talk Radio” about how he “messed it up” with Arnetta Yardbourgh and Shaunie Nelson.

“I had two perfect women and I messed it up,” O’Neal said, via the New York Post. “My first one was my baby mother, Arnetta, and then I met Shaunie. Shaunie was also a perfect woman, and I messed it up.

“Yeah, you know, we were young and always just doing dumb stuff. But, the good thing about our relationship is that they forgave me, and we have a good relationship now. But when you ask me about the perfect woman — I had two perfect women and I messed it up, just by, you know, being dumb.”

O’Neal then provided advice on some of the lessons he has learned in his life.

“… First thing you have to be is honest, honest with yourself and honest with your partner,” he explained. “… I tell my sons all the time, a man has three jobs when it comes to a woman. Protect, provide and love.

“Some men can only offer two, for whatever reason, but I’ma teach you how to offer all three. And that’s what I try to do — and even though I don’t have a relationship with the women that I let get away, I will always PPL: protect, provide, and love, whatever they need they get it from me.”

O’Neal said he would always “protect” Nelson no matter what. He also referred to Yardbourgh as his “first love.”

“I’ll always be there for them,” he added. “If they want to get married and find people better than me, I understand that, I accept that.”