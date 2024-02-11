Shaq hopes to meet Taylor Swift, thinks its ‘smart’ NFL keeps cameras on her

Basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal said Friday night that he is hoping he gets to meet Taylor Swift as the pop star heads to Las Vegas from Tokyo to watch Super Bowl LVIII to support Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Shaq had nothing but praise for Swift as he hit the carpet for his “Shaq’s Fun House” party – the event that occurs before each Super Bowl.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“She’s definitely a cultural icon,” he told Fox News Digital. “She definitely has a lot of fans, so the marketing department is very smart when they swing the camera toward her every time. I want to meet her. I actually went on Google today to see if there’s any Taylor Swift-Shaq sightings. I wanna set I met her, but I’m not sure. I always love shaking hands with great people.

Shaq described what the “six-second” interaction would be like with Swift.

“Hello, I love you, I’m a fan. Can we take a picture for my kids? And I’m done.”

TOM BRADY OFFERS REMINDER ON HOW TO ‘ACHIEVE GREAT THINGS’ BEFORE SUPER BOWL 58: ‘YOU GET ONE CHANCE TO DO IT’

He also said the NFL should have the Super Bowl in Las Vegas every year and why it would make sense, compared to some of the other cities that have hosted the spectacle.

“I think they should have the Super Bowl here every year,” he said. “I think the NFL should do a 20-, 50-year deal, because it makes sense. Hotel accommodations – like a lot of cities when you go to the Super Bowl, if you don’t call early, you’re not gonna get it.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

O’Neal held his “Shaq’s Fun House” party for the sixth consecutive year. It took place at XS at Wynn Las Vegas. The event offered a carnival-like atmosphere with rides and games and performances from Lil Wayne and Diplo as well as Shaq himself.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.