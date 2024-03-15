Shaq makes major distinction in GOAT debate among LeBron James, Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

NBA fans will forever have the debate over who is the greatest basketball player of all time – Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant or LeBron James.

While most can scrutinize and parse out the competition each player faced, the individual accolades they received and the rings they won in their respective eras, Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal had the luxury of playing with or against each NBA star.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He talked about the distinction among the NBA greats in a recent episode of “The Big Shaq Podcast.” He discussed it with former Miami Heat guard Mario Chalmers.

“I’ve heard players say, including myself, ‘I feared Mike.’ I’ve heard players in your generation say, ‘I feared Kobe.’ I never really heard any players say they fear LeBron,” O’Neal said.

NBA CHAMPION ISIAH THOMAS DEMANDS MICHAEL JORDAN ISSUE A PUBLIC APOLOGY

Chalmers said he got “killed” for saying he didn’t think players “really feared LeBron like they did Jordan.” O’Neal added he “never heard anybody say it.”

“And it’s not that, you shouldn’t fear ‘Bron,” Chalmers added. “I just think that, at the end of the day, ‘Bron has been through so much he wanted to be liked. So, it was kinda like… I’m gonna do things now where people like me, people will respect… We’re always gonna respect what he did. But you actually like ‘Bron and want to be a fan of ‘Bron now.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

James, who is likely in the twilight of his career with the Los Angeles Lakers, is the NBA’s all-time scoring leader and a four-time champion.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.