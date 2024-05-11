Shaq snaps back at Shannon Sharpe for calling him ‘jealous’ of Nikola Jokic, including diss track

Drake and Kendrick Lamar have competition in the diss track phenomenon.

Earlier this week, Nikola Jokic earned his third MVP title in four seasons (Joel Embiid won last year), becoming the ninth player to win the award three times.

Shaquille O’Neal, though, said that despite calling Jokic the best player in the league, he felt the award should have been given to Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. In fact, the Hall of Famer told Jokic that while the “NBA on TNT” crew interviewed Jokic shortly after he won the award.

That led Shannon Sharpe to say O’Neal was “jealous” of Jokic. O’Neal won just one MVP in his Hall of Fame career (although, he did win four NBA titles).

“Shaq should have five MVPs,” Sharpe said on the Nightcap podcast, via Sports Illustrated. “He sees a guy like Nikola Jokic that’s not as dominant as him, gets three (MVP awards) in four years, I think a part of Shaq is envious of that.”

Sharpe went on to say that if O’Neal had had his work ethic, he would have scored 40,000 points.

O’Neal then took to Instagram to answer back, posting a screenshot of a Google search that said Sharpe was the 51st-best player in NFL history. O’Neal is often in the top-10 argument.

“You took me sticking up for [Gilgeous-Alexander] as jealousy??” O’Neal wrote. “Shows how smart you are and how you say anything to get clicks. So here’s some clickbait for you. If you ain’t ranked in the top ten in your profession, then you can’t speak on me….

“u don’t kno my work ethic. but according i work less than you but im worth more than you. make it make sense. love you too. if you need help making money it’s better ways than gossiping. i’m too old for this s–t. love always, the most dominant big man ever who never took it serious… i have it, you don’t, not in my profession. and your goat debate , never wanted to be the goat i wanted to be who you should greet me as THE MOST DOMINANT EVER.”

Shaq then released a diss track in which he labeled himself the best athlete-rapper ever. His 1993 album, “Shaq Diesel,” went platinum.

“Shannon Sharpe, man, you’re way beneath me,” O’Neal raps, while calling Sharpe “soft.” “You’re not in my spot – you’re like a peewee.”

Who knows if Sharpe will respond back, but Shaq currently threw quite the jab.

