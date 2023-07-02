Shaquil Barrett’s wife, Jordanna, reveals family expecting baby girl months after 2-year-old’s tragic death

Jordanna Barrett, the wife of Tampa Bay Buccaneers star outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett, revealed on Instagram that she is pregnant while writing a caption in memory of their 2-year-old daughter who died tragically in a drowning accident.

The Barrett family was devastated when their daughter, Arrayah, died April 30 after drowning in a pool.

But Arrayah won’t be forgotten, as Jordanna Barrett said the family’s baby on the way will be watched from above.

“A few weeks after our sweet girls heaven day, Shaquil and I found out we were expecting!” Jordanna Barrett captioned an Instagram post with a positive pregnancy test.

“I just know Arrayah had a special hand in picking this sweet girl to add to our family! We are so beyond bless, so beyond grateful that God chose to give us another little girl! We miss our Arrayah every second of every day, but I rest in knowing she’s going to be the best big sister angel to little miss Allanah!”

BUCS’ TODD BOWLES PRAISES SHAQUIL BARRETT’S MENTAL STRENGTH AMID RETURN JUST MONTHS AFTER DAUGHTER’S DEATH

The Barretts have three other children, Shaquil Jr., Braylon and Aaliyah.

It’s been a turbulent few months for the Barrett family, as one would expect, following the death of Arrayah. Shaquil took some time before paying homage to his daughter with a video on his social media page, and later shared a statement thanking everyone for their support through the tough time.

“This has been the hardest couple weeks of our lives,” he wrote on Instagram. “And we couldn’t have done it or start to even begin getting through this without you. Our Arrayah sunshine was and is our world and knowing she has touched so many lives is so heart warming.”

Players, including Barrett’s former Bucs teammate Tom Brady, showed their support to the Barrett family.

“Shaq is one of the mentally-toughest character guys I know,” Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said.

“I can’t wait to see that precious smile again, and just hug you so close,” Jordanna Barrett said in her statement following Arrayah’s death. “I would do absolutely anything. There is no Barrett 6 without you, and we will forever hold your place down here, until we all meet again in heaven. I love you forever and always.”