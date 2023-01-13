FOX Sports 

Shaquille O’Neal honors bet, eats frog legs after TCU’s blowout loss: ‘I’m a man of my word’

 

Shaquille O’Neal is a man of his word.

During last Friday’s broadcast of “Inside the NBA,” Shaq made a bet with Ernie Johnson Jr., a University of Georgia alum, that TCU would beat them in the national championship game on Monday and if they lost to Johnson’s alma mater – he would eat a frog.

Jalen Carter, #88 of the Georgia Bulldogs, celebrates with a newspaper reading “Perfect!” after defeating the TCU Horned Frogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at SoFi Stadium on Jan. 9, 2023 in Inglewood, California. Georgia defeated TCU 65-7.
(Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

“When Georgia beats TCU 45-17,” Johnson said during the broadcast before the Hall of Famer jumped in.

GEORGIA PLAYERS CHOW DOWN ON SIDELINE DURING TCU ROUT

“Ernie, can I make you a bet? If Georgia beats TCU, I’ll eat some frogs. I’ll eat a horned frog.”

The two shook hands and Thursday night, O’Neal made good on his word.

“Ernie Johnson. Class of 1978, University of Georgia. National champions, back-to-back and for Shaquille O’Neal, frog legs.”

O’Neal jumped right into it as Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith watched on.

“Oh my God,” Smith said, “now y’all understand why I’m vegetarian.”

“I’m a man of my word,” O’Neal added. “These are the best frog legs I’ve had, ever.”

NBA TV Analyst, Shaquille O’Neal smiles on set before Game One of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors on June 2, 2022 at Chase Center in San Francisco.
(Mercedes Oliver/NBAE via Getty Images)

Georgia claimed back-to-back national champions after routing TCU, 65-7.

Quarterback Stetson Bennett threw two touchdown passes and ran for two more scores before getting a curtain call late in the fourth quarter in what was his final college game.

Quarterback Stetson Bennett, #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs, holds up the championship trophy after defeating the TCU Horned Frogs 65-7 to win the CFP National Championship Football game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.
(Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

“That was special,” Bennett said after the game. “I’ll remember that for the rest of my life.”

 