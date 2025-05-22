Shedeur Sanders dives into relationship with fellow Browns rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel are both battling for the same exact thing: to be the Cleveland Browns‘ future.

The Browns took both quarterbacks in last month’s NFL Draft. Perhaps the more shocking selection of the two was the fact that Gabriel was taken in the third round as Sanders’ unprecedented slide continued.

With Sanders, once considered even a top-three overall pick, still available in the fifth round, Cleveland snagged him.

It’s a crowded quarterback room in Cleveland, which also features Deshaun Watson, Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett. And one may imagine that with two rookies, both of whom are somewhat highly touted, things could be awkward.

But that is not the case for Sanders and Gabriel.

“Everything’s been cool,” Sanders told SportsCasting. “He’s a cool person. I like how he handles situations, especially just the negative media that’s coming his way. I’m just happy he’s positive. He’s able to handle everything. We’re truly cool.”

Sanders added that they are “for sure” learning from one another in practice.

Gabriel, Cam Ward, Jaxson Dart, Tyler Shough and Jalen Milroe were all taken ahead of Sanders.

The ex-Oregon quarterback said during rookie minicamp that he “love[s]” having Sanders as a teammate.

“You know, I love it because of who it is. I think just for us both, you can learn from one another,” he said. “But also, it’s not just us two in the room. At least for now [during rookie minicamp] it is, but, you know, going into the year, Kenny, Joe and even Deshaun, just a bunch of guys who played a bunch of ball that we can all learn from one another.”

He also dismissed a question about him getting the first snaps of camp (something head coach Kevin Stefanski said to not “look into”).

“I think the more questions I get asked like that, it just divides the team,” he said. “For me, we’re in a room full of not just us — Kenny, Joe and Deshaun. For us, we know how important a healthy QB room is. But also, a team that you want to be a part of. How do you create an environment every single day where everybody can be their best? That’s just pushing one another, which talent naturally does. Naturally, it’s healthy. For us, we all go do our thing, and everyone wins.”

