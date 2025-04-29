Shedeur Sanders parties with ‘a million’ dollars in Louis Vuitton case after finally being picked in NFL Draft

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shedeur Sanders may not have been drafted as high as he expected in the NFL Draft last weekend, but that didn’t stop him from partying after getting picked.

Sanders, 23, was selected in the fifth round of the draft by the Cleveland Browns after an unexpected and historic slide.

Sanders threw a party at Hyde & Seek in Dallas after finally being drafted, according to Page Six.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Sanders was pictured holding a Louis Vuitton case full of money while partying, and Sanders’ brother, Deion Jr., revealed how much money was in the case.

“Let’s tell the correct story now… It was actually a gift that he received… and it was a million (dollars),” Deion Jr. posted to X.

Deion Jr. did not say in his post who gave Shedeur the $1 million.

SHEDEUR SANDERS HISTORIC NFL DRAFT FREE FALL NOT A ‘SHOCK,’ FORMER NFL STAR SAYS

Sanders reportedly partied until after 2 a.m. with guests, including his sister Deiondra, brother Deion Jr. and musicians Kodak Black, Yung Miami and TrapBoyFreddy. Sanders wore a Browns hat while he enjoyed the night.

Shedeur is one of five quarterbacks the Browns have on their roster. However, they have no clear starting quarterback. Deshaun Watson ruptured an Achilles tendon for a second time in January after he underwent surgery on that same tendon in October 2024, and his status for the upcoming season is in doubt.

The Browns acquired Kenny Pickett in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles and signed Joe Flacco to a one-year contract before the NFL Draft.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sanders was the second quarterback the Browns took in the NFL Draft after selecting former Oregon star Dillon Gabriel in the third round.

With the additions of Gabriel and Sanders to an already packed quarterback room, it remains to be seen who will get the Week 1 nod.

But Sanders wasn’t worried about his playing time Saturday night as he celebrated making it to the NFL with a whole lot of money.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.