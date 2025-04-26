Shedeur Sanders passed over by Saints for Tyler Shough in NFL Draft’s second round as stunning slide continues

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shedeur Sanders’ draft tumble continues.

After falling past the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday, Sanders wasn’t even the first quarterback taken in the second round on Friday.

The New Orleans Saints, with the 40th overall pick, chose former Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough.

Sanders was projected by some to contend for the No. 1 overall pick this year. Shough was projected as the fifth best quarterback in the draft.

So Sanders continues to wait, while the NFL’s owners and general managers explore other options.

Earlier on Friday, President Donald Trump ripped “stupid” NFL owners for passing on the star Colorado quarterback and letting him fall into the second round.

“What is wrong with NFL owners, are they STUPID? Deion Sanders was a great college football player, and was even greater in the NFL. He’s also a very good coach, streetwise and smart! Therefore, Shedeur, his quarterback son, has PHENOMENAL GENES, and is all set for Greatness,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post .

“He should be “picked” IMMEDIATELY by a team that wants to WIN. Good luck Shedeur, and say hello to your wonderful father!”

Meanwhile, Former Democratic U.S. Rep. Jamaal Bowman joined the debate Friday, suggesting the reason Sanders slid was because “America continues to fear strong black men.”

“The NFL doesn’t like [Shedeur]Sanders because he wears gold chains and talks like a rapper. They don’t care that he’s a leader, intelligent, tough and completed 77% of his passes with no O-line and no running game. He’s entitled but Eli Manning wasn’t entitled when he refused to be drafted by San Diego?” Bowman wrote on X.

“He’s not athletic, but that didn’t stop Joe Montana, Drew Brees or Tom Brady. America continues to fear strong black men who come from means and have a strong sense of themselves without submitting to the ‘dominant’ culture.”

In footage posted by In footage posted by Sanders’ brother Deion Sanders Jr. on Thursday night, Shedeur addressed not being taken in a speech to his family when the first night of the draft was over.

“We all didn’t expect this, of course, but I feel like with God, anything possible, everything possible. I don’t feel like this happened for no reason. All of this is, of course, fuel to the fire. Under no circumstances did we all know this was going to happen, but we understand we on to bigger and better things,” the quarterback said .

“Tomorrow’s the day. We going to be happy regardless. Legendary.”